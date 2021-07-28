Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2021

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.65B, closed the recent trade at $7.54 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 5.77% during that session. The CRON stock price is -109.95% off its 52-week high price of $15.83 and 34.88% above the 52-week low of $4.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Sporting 5.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the CRON stock price touched $7.54 or saw a rise of 1.95%. Year-to-date, Cronos Group Inc. shares have moved 2.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have changed -19.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.17 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -45.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.17% from the levels at last check today.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cronos Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -247.62%, compared to 16.80% for the industry.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.79% with a share float percentage of 31.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cronos Group Inc. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 9.14 million shares worth more than $86.44 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 2.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Chescapmanager LLC, with the holding of over 8.84 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.61 million and represent 2.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 9.14 million shares of worth $86.44 million while later fund manager owns 2.48 million shares of worth $25.68 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.