CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.84B, closed the recent trade at $83.10 per share which meant it lost -$5.92 on the day or -6.66% during that session. The CSGP stock price is -14.66% off its 52-week high price of $95.28 and 14.26% above the 52-week low of $71.25. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) trade information

Sporting -6.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the CSGP stock price touched $83.10 or saw a rise of 7.93%. Year-to-date, CoStar Group Inc. shares have moved -3.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have changed 0.86%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $102.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $98.00 while the price target rests at a high of $110.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -32.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.93% from the levels at last check today.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CoStar Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.13%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.30%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $470.58 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $496.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $390.23 million and $417.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.60% for the current quarter and 18.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 124.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -31.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

CSGP Dividends

CoStar Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.00% with a share float percentage of 99.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CoStar Group Inc. having a total of 836 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.77 million shares worth more than $2.86 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 88.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 30.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.51 billion and represent 77.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 28.13% shares in the company for having 11.11 million shares of worth $912.99 million while later fund manager owns 9.4 million shares of worth $803.21 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 23.80% of company’s outstanding stock.