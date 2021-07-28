Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR): What Makes The Stock Good?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has a beta value of 3.20 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.78B, closed the recent trade at $90.97 per share which meant it lost -$1.54 on the day or -1.66% during that session. The CZR stock price is -24.72% off its 52-week high price of $113.46 and 67.69% above the 52-week low of $29.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Sporting -1.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the CZR stock price touched $90.97 or saw a rise of 4.08%. Year-to-date, Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares have moved 24.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have changed -9.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $126.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.13% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $116.00 while the price target rests at a high of $144.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -58.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -27.51% from the levels at last check today.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.52%, compared to 34.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.00% and 100.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 147.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.22 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 80.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.50%.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 06 and August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.07% with a share float percentage of 100.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caesars Entertainment Inc. having a total of 564 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 26.81 million shares worth more than $2.34 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 12.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 21.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.89 billion and represent 10.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.08% shares in the company for having 12.7 million shares of worth $1.11 billion while later fund manager owns 7.04 million shares of worth $615.26 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.37% of company’s outstanding stock.