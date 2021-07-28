C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Surprises Wall Street With -4.02% Stock Price Loss

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.00B, closed the recent trade at $87.65 per share which meant it lost -$3.67 on the day or -4.02% during that session. The CHRW stock price is -21.79% off its 52-week high price of $106.75 and 3.3% above the 52-week low of $84.76. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) trade information

Sporting -4.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the CHRW stock price touched $87.65 or saw a rise of 6.58%. Year-to-date, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares have moved -2.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have changed -4.67%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $98.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $110.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -25.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.55% from the levels at last check today.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.22%, compared to 23.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24.50% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.00%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.89 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.76 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -11.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.40%.

CHRW Dividends

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.04 at a share yield of 2.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.11% with a share float percentage of 94.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. having a total of 868 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.94 million shares worth more than $1.62 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16.07 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.53 billion and represent 12.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.39% shares in the company for having 7.17 million shares of worth $696.28 million while later fund manager owns 3.78 million shares of worth $360.38 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.