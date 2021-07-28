Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Ucommune International Ltd (UK) tumbled -10.66%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $115.94M, closed the recent trade at $1.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -10.66% during that session. The UK stock price is -1007.34% off its 52-week high price of $12.07 and -10.09% below the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 143.97K shares.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Sporting -10.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the UK stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 46.31%. Year-to-date, Ucommune International Ltd shares have moved -80.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -39.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) have changed -48.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.90% over the past 6 months.

UK Dividends

Ucommune International Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on June 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.71% with a share float percentage of 4.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ucommune International Ltd having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shen, Neil, Nanpeng with over 2.3 million shares worth more than $6.89 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Shen, Neil, Nanpeng held 2.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.39 million and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 38568.0 shares of worth $88706.0 while later fund manager owns 24992.0 shares of worth $55482.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.