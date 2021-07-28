Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Is Up 3.88%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) has a beta value of 3.32 and has seen 2.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.21M, closed the recent trade at $1.07 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.88% during that session. The ARTL stock price is -242.99% off its 52-week high price of $3.67 and 57.94% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 467.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Sporting 3.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the ARTL stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 6.92%. Year-to-date, Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 41.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) have changed -18.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -554.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -554.21% from the levels at last check today.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.80%, compared to 8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and 55.00% for the next quarter.

ARTL Dividends

Artelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.33% with a share float percentage of 23.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Artelo Biosciences Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $0.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.38 million and represent 1.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.3 million while later fund manager owns 80396.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.