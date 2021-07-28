Analysts Are Recommending ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) As A Buy Candidate

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.39B, closed the last trade at $25.87 per share which meant it lost -$2.56 on the day or -9.00% during that session. The TDUP stock price is -23.15% off its 52-week high price of $31.86 and 44.99% above the 52-week low of $14.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 454.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Sporting -9.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the TDUP stock price touched $25.87 or saw a rise of 11.5%. Year-to-date, ThredUp Inc. shares have moved 29.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have changed -4.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -35.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.56% from current levels.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.92 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $56.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.88% with a share float percentage of 58.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ThredUp Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Global Retirement Partners, LLC with over 1001.0 shares worth more than $23353.0. As of Mar 30, 2021, Global Retirement Partners, LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Small Cap II Fd and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 9572.0 shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 8513.0 shares of worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.