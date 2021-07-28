An In-Depth Look At BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 22.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.56M, closed the last trade at $3.44 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 26.94% during that session. The BVXV stock price is -1350.58% off its 52-week high price of $49.90 and 33.72% above the 52-week low of $2.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 89.03K shares.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

Sporting 26.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the BVXV stock price touched $3.44 or saw a rise of 14.85%. Year-to-date, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have moved 22.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) have changed 17.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -772.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -772.09% from current levels.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.22% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.40% over the past 5 years.

BVXV Dividends

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.61% with a share float percentage of 2.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 71111.0 shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, State Street Corporation held 0.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 60803.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 74890.0 shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 13768.0 shares of worth $54796.0 as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.