Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.12B, closed the recent trade at $7.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.13% during that session. The AGI stock price is -45.84% off its 52-week high price of $11.58 and 11.59% above the 52-week low of $7.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Sporting -0.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the AGI stock price touched $7.94 or saw a rise of 1.73%. Year-to-date, Alamos Gold Inc. shares have moved -9.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) have changed 3.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.84% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.97 while the price target rests at a high of $15.96. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -101.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.38% from the levels at last check today.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alamos Gold Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.50%, compared to 6.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 600.00% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $167.43 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $164.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2018. Year-ago sales stood $121 million and $131.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.40% for the current quarter and 25.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.13% over the past 5 years.

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 1.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.47%.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.05% with a share float percentage of 69.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alamos Gold Inc. having a total of 354 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 41.88 million shares worth more than $327.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.85 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.59 million and represent 3.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.80% shares in the company for having 18.84 million shares of worth $172.02 million while later fund manager owns 18.05 million shares of worth $164.8 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.60% of company’s outstanding stock.