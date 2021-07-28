-6.52 Fall Turns Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has seen 3.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.17B, closed the recent trade at $221.48 per share which meant it lost -$15.45 on the day or -6.52% during that session. The SPOT stock price is -74.93% off its 52-week high price of $387.44 and 4.69% above the 52-week low of $211.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Sporting -6.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the SPOT stock price touched $221.48 or saw a rise of 11.03%. Year-to-date, Spotify Technology S.A. shares have moved -24.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have changed -11.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $264.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.31% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $155.54 while the price target rests at a high of $358.38. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -61.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.77% from the levels at last check today.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spotify Technology S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.19%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 79.40% and 46.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.30%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.72 billion for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.84 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.21 billion and $2.41 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.40% for the current quarter and 17.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.80% over the past 5 years.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.62% with a share float percentage of 84.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spotify Technology S.A. having a total of 822 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 21.03 million shares worth more than $5.63 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 11.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 18.68 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.0 billion and represent 10.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 5.49 million shares of worth $1.69 billion while later fund manager owns 3.1 million shares of worth $749.71 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.