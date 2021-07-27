Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Estimation And Forecast

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 114.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.60M, closed the last trade at $3.03 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 20.24% during that session. The XBIO stock price is -93.07% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 74.92% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 50.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

Sporting 20.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the XBIO stock price touched $3.03 or saw a rise of 36.21%. Year-to-date, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 48.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 75.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) have changed 45.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 71360.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -65.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -65.02% from current levels.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.99% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 83.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.40% over the past 5 years.

XBIO Dividends

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.14% with a share float percentage of 3.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xenetic Biosciences Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 39705.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80998.0 and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 16159.0 shares of worth $32964.0 while later fund manager owns 12872.0 shares of worth $30764.0 as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.