Why Acquire Shares Of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)?

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.45M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.33% during that session. The UAMY stock price is -184.44% off its 52-week high price of $2.56 and 75.56% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 million shares.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) trade information

Sporting 0.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the UAMY stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 8.63%. Year-to-date, United States Antimony Corporation shares have moved 72.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) have changed -3.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.60, which means that the shares’ value could drop -50.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.60 while the price target rests at a high of $0.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 33.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.33% from current levels.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.79% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.00% over the past 5 years.

UAMY Dividends

United States Antimony Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.69% with a share float percentage of 4.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United States Antimony Corporation having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.81 million shares worth more than $0.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pacific Global Investment Management Co., with the holding of over 0.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $0.18 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.