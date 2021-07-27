When Does Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Become A Good Investment?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.19B, closed the last trade at $29.83 per share which meant it gained $1.11 on the day or 3.86% during that session. The BBBY stock price is -80.69% off its 52-week high price of $53.90 and 66.85% above the 52-week low of $9.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Sporting 3.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the BBBY stock price touched $29.83 or saw a rise of 1.71%. Year-to-date, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares have moved 67.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have changed -1.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.31% from current levels.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 252.48%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.00% and 162.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.40%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.03 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.20% over the past 5 years.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 29 and October 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 2.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.83% with a share float percentage of 101.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. having a total of 367 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.08 million shares worth more than $585.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 18.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 13.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $406.94 million and represent 13.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.85% shares in the company for having 10.5 million shares of worth $370.97 million while later fund manager owns 8.14 million shares of worth $227.71 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 7.63% of company’s outstanding stock.