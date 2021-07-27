Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $681.94M, closed the recent trade at $3.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -4.70% during that session. The WPRT stock price is -236.36% off its 52-week high price of $12.95 and 62.08% above the 52-week low of $1.46. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Sporting -4.70% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the WPRT stock price touched $3.85 or saw a rise of 11.7%. Year-to-date, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares have moved -24.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) have changed -28.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.26% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -523.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -107.79% from the levels at last check today..

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 37.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.92 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $88.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $35.96 million and $65.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 102.80% for the current quarter and 35.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 160.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

WPRT Dividends

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.19% with a share float percentage of 32.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Westport Fuel Systems Inc. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lord Abbett & Co with over 6.57 million shares worth more than $47.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Lord Abbett & Co held 4.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 3.57 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.7 million and represent 2.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.90% shares in the company for having 4.49 million shares of worth $30.69 million while later fund manager owns 1.15 million shares of worth $8.29 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.