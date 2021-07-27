Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Lower

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.82B, closed the last trade at $10.62 per share which meant it lost -$1.39 on the day or -11.57% during that session. The CANO stock price is -64.12% off its 52-week high price of $17.43 and 6.31% above the 52-week low of $9.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.00 million shares.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Sporting -11.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the CANO stock price touched $10.62 or saw a rise of 14.35%. Year-to-date, Cano Health Inc. shares have moved -20.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have changed -19.12%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -107.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -107.16% from current levels.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.10% over the past 6 months.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.01% with a share float percentage of 43.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cano Health Inc. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company.