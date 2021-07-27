TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Has A Promising Outlook For 2021

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.06B, closed the last trade at $41.19 per share which meant it lost -$2.29 on the day or -5.27% during that session. The TSP stock price is -93.83% off its 52-week high price of $79.84 and 22.0% above the 52-week low of $32.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) trade information

Sporting -5.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the TSP stock price touched $41.19 or saw a rise of 18.27%. Year-to-date, TuSimple Holdings Inc. shares have moved 2.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have changed -23.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $78.70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -91.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.74% from current levels.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -37.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.50%.

TSP Dividends

TuSimple Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.31% with a share float percentage of 7.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TuSimple Holdings Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF with over 4.59 million shares worth more than $176.0 million. As of May 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held 2.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, with the holding of over 1.02 million shares as of Apr 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.18 million and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.