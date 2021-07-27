TD Holdings Inc. Shares Are Down -70.83% Since The Beginning Of The Year

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 2.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.32M, closed the last trade at $0.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -10.83% during that session. The GLG stock price is -415.38% off its 52-week high price of $4.02 and 1.28% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.48 million shares.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Sporting -10.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the GLG stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 29.73%. Year-to-date, TD Holdings Inc. shares have moved -50.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) have changed -22.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 63350.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7592.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7592.31% from current levels.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.73% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 71.50% over the past 5 years.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.48% with a share float percentage of 0.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TD Holdings Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 95627.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 77766.0 shares of worth $80098.0 while later fund manager owns 38567.0 shares of worth $76362.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.