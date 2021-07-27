Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.94M, closed the recent trade at $2.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -8.65% during that session. The KRBP stock price is -549.12% off its 52-week high price of $18.50 and -0.7% below the 52-week low of $2.87. The 3-month trading volume is 235.90K shares.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Sporting -8.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the KRBP stock price touched $2.85 or saw a rise of 14.41%. Year-to-date, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -63.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) have changed -69.83%.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.20% over the past 6 months.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.21% with a share float percentage of 13.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kiromic BioPharma Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are 1492 Capital Management, LLC with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $1.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, 1492 Capital Management, LLC held 1.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 60000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.29 million and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 10414.0 shares of worth $97995.0 while later fund manager owns 8904.0 shares of worth $42828.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.