Shares Of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Loss -13.02% In A Month

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 3.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $208.55M, closed the last trade at $1.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.00% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -204.08% off its 52-week high price of $4.47 and 87.07% above the 52-week low of $0.19. The 3-month trading volume is 10.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Sporting -2.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the JAGX stock price touched $1.47 or saw a rise of 9.82%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health Inc. shares have moved 80.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed -13.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -240.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -206.12% from current levels.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.86% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 154.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.28 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.16 million and $2.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 130.40% for the current quarter and -12.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 88.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 11 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.50% with a share float percentage of 12.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaguar Health Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 2.03 million shares worth more than $3.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 1.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.88 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.39 million and represent 1.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 1.82 million shares of worth $3.28 million while later fund manager owns 1.16 million shares of worth $1.84 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.