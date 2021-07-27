Shares In JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) 138.35% Up, YTD

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.59M, closed the recent trade at $12.35 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 4.04% during that session. The JAKK stock price is -24.45% off its 52-week high price of $15.37 and 71.66% above the 52-week low of $3.50. The 3-month trading volume is 337.52K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) trade information

Sporting 4.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the JAKK stock price touched $12.35 or saw a rise of 17.67%. Year-to-date, JAKKS Pacific Inc. shares have moved 138.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) have changed 2.24%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.67, which means that the shares’ value could drop -15.75% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 2.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.13% from the levels at last check today..

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JAKKS Pacific Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 75.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.70%, compared to 5.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.00% and -32.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $86.4 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $258.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $78.76 million and $242.29 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.70% for the current quarter and 6.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 80.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

JAKK Dividends

JAKKS Pacific Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.69% with a share float percentage of 31.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JAKKS Pacific Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Benefit Street Partners, LLC with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $2.05 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Benefit Street Partners, LLC held 4.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.74 million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Advisors Series Trust-Huber Small Cap Value Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 76706.0 shares of worth $0.55 million while later fund manager owns 63116.0 shares of worth $0.69 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.