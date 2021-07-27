Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -1.62% Stock Price Decline

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 14.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.38B, closed the recent trade at $5.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.62% during that session. The NOK stock price is -70.26% off its 52-week high price of $9.79 and 44.17% above the 52-week low of $3.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nokia Corporation (NOK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Sporting -1.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the NOK stock price touched $5.75 or saw a rise of 3.52%. Year-to-date, Nokia Corporation shares have moved 49.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) have changed 13.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.69. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.04% from the levels at last check today.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nokia Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 28.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.60% and -16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.17 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 0.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.53%.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.52% with a share float percentage of 6.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nokia Corporation having a total of 575 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Optiver Holding B.v. with over 31.9 million shares worth more than $126.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Optiver Holding B.v. held 0.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Securities Limited, with the holding of over 31.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.29 million and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and First Trust Indxx NextG ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 8.17 million shares of worth $32.37 million while later fund manager owns 3.14 million shares of worth $16.2 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.