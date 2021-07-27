MOGU Inc. (MOGU) Shares Are Down -52.53% YTD

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) has seen 2.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.43M, closed the recent trade at $1.07 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.40% during that session. The MOGU stock price is -341.12% off its 52-week high price of $4.72 and 3.74% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 189.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MOGU Inc. (MOGU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) trade information

Sporting 3.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the MOGU stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 19.37%. Year-to-date, MOGU Inc. shares have moved -52.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) have changed -35.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.16% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $15.65 while the price target rests at a high of $15.65. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1362.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1362.62% from the levels at last check today..

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.13% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $105.1 million for the current quarter.

MOGU Dividends

MOGU Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.48% with a share float percentage of 24.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MOGU Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 10.45 million shares worth more than $20.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. held 10.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd., with the holding of over 8.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.2 million and represent 8.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify International Online Retail ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 77007.0 shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 20692.0 shares of worth $47591.0 as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.