Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 1.67% Rise

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 2.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.19M, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.67% during that session. The YVR stock price is -309.84% off its 52-week high price of $7.50 and 28.42% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.77 million shares.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Sporting 1.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the YVR stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 8.5%. Year-to-date, Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares have moved 17.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) have changed 7.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1102.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1102.19% from current levels.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.46% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.80% over the past 5 years.

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 13 and October 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.09% with a share float percentage of 3.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liquid Media Group Ltd. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.69 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 1.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is J. Goldman & Co., L.P., with the holding of over 65636.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.