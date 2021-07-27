Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Dropped -41.39% In One Month

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has a beta value of 3.80 and has seen 5.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $942.85M, closed the last trade at $2.28 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.79% during that session. The KOS stock price is -73.25% off its 52-week high price of $3.95 and 60.53% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Sporting 1.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the KOS stock price touched $2.28 or saw a rise of 8.8%. Year-to-date, Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares have moved -2.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have changed -41.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.86 while the price target rests at a high of $7.80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -242.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.44% from current levels.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 154.69%, compared to 42.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 113.00% and 133.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $404.86 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $359.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $127.31 million and $224.79 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 218.00% for the current quarter and 60.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -630.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.80%.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.07% with a share float percentage of 89.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kosmos Energy Ltd. having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 57.5 million shares worth more than $176.53 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 44.85 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $137.68 million and represent 10.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.18% shares in the company for having 17.07 million shares of worth $52.56 million while later fund manager owns 16.11 million shares of worth $46.08 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.95% of company’s outstanding stock.