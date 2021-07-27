Investor Trust Slackened After SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) Shares Dropped By -$11.48

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14B, closed the recent trade at $17.38 per share which meant it lost -$11.48 on the day or -39.78% during that session. The SKYT stock price is -98.1% off its 52-week high price of $34.43 and 18.01% above the 52-week low of $14.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 281.65K shares.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) trade information

Sporting -39.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the SKYT stock price touched $17.38 or saw a rise of 42.51%. Year-to-date, SkyWater Technology Inc. shares have moved 62.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) have changed -6.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.55% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -130.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -49.6% from the levels at last check today..

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) estimates and forecasts

SKYT Dividends

SkyWater Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 78.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.93% with a share float percentage of 23.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SkyWater Technology Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Neuberger & Berman Small Cap Growth Fund with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $4.72 million. As of May 30, 2021, Neuberger & Berman Small Cap Growth Fund held 0.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo Var Tr-Small Cap Growth Fd, with the holding of over 97829.0 shares as of Apr 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.03 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.