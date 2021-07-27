Investor Trust Slackened After Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Shares Gained By $4.64

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) has seen 207.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $461.95M, closed the last trade at $8.87 per share which meant it gained $4.64 on the day or 109.69% during that session. The BTBT stock price is -272.04% off its 52-week high price of $33.00 and 78.8% above the 52-week low of $1.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 million shares.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Sporting 109.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the BTBT stock price touched $8.87 or saw a rise of 5.74%. Year-to-date, Bit Digital Inc. shares have moved -59.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 106.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) have changed 31.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.82% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.40% over the past 5 years.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.99% with a share float percentage of 3.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bit Digital Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $3.14 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of Nova Scotia /, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.88 million and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 64785.0 shares of worth $0.55 million while later fund manager owns 39019.0 shares of worth $0.33 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.