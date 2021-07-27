How Is Sunlands Technology Group.(NYSE: STG) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $132.40M, closed the recent trade at $0.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -15.74% during that session. The STG stock price is -400.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.95 and -18.64% below the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 194.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) trade information

Sporting -15.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the STG stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 26.89%. Year-to-date, Sunlands Technology Group shares have moved -35.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) have changed -25.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.4% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $6.86 while the price target rests at a high of $6.86. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1062.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1062.71% from the levels at last check today..

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.44% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.90% over the past 5 years.

STG Dividends

Sunlands Technology Group is expected to release its next earnings report between August 12 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.33% with a share float percentage of 6.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunlands Technology Group having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hsbc Holdings Plc with over 1.99 million shares worth more than $2.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Hsbc Holdings Plc held 4.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Anson Funds Management LP, with the holding of over 0.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.58 million and represent 1.17% of shares outstanding.