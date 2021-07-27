How Is Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has a beta value of 2.84 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $801.47M, closed the recent trade at $5.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.18% during that session. The GCI stock price is -13.85% off its 52-week high price of $6.33 and 81.47% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.30. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Sporting -0.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the GCI stock price touched $5.56 or saw a rise of 3.81%. Year-to-date, Gannett Co. Inc. shares have moved 65.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) have changed -6.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.40, which means that the shares’ value could drop -26.36% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.80 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 10.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.65% from the levels at last check today.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gannett Co. Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -351.52%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.20% and -12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $791 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $809.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.70% over the past 5 years.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.54% with a share float percentage of 69.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gannett Co. Inc. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.19 million shares worth more than $113.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.57 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.13 million and represent 6.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.19% shares in the company for having 8.83 million shares of worth $45.27 million while later fund manager owns 3.63 million shares of worth $19.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.