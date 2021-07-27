Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 6.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.74B, closed the recent trade at $21.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.27% during that session. The CLF stock price is -12.8% off its 52-week high price of $24.77 and 76.5% above the 52-week low of $5.16. The 3-month trading volume is 28.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.55.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Sporting -0.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the CLF stock price touched $21.96 or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have moved 51.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have changed 0.96%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.43% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $39.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -77.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.18% from the levels at last check today..

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3,276.47%, compared to 21.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 653.60% and 7,200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 275.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.09 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.57 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.08 billion and $1.65 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 372.20% for the current quarter and 238.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -131.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.43%.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 21 and October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.49% with a share float percentage of 72.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. having a total of 526 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 54.55 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 42.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $851.48 million and represent 8.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 12.69 million shares of worth $255.14 million while later fund manager owns 12.36 million shares of worth $266.48 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.