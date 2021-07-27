Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Surprises Wall Street With -3.88% Stock Price Loss

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $410.99M, closed the recent trade at $1.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.88% during that session. The GERN stock price is -90.32% off its 52-week high price of $2.36 and 1.61% above the 52-week low of $1.22. The 3-month trading volume is 8.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Geron Corporation (GERN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Sporting -3.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the GERN stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 8.82%. Year-to-date, Geron Corporation shares have moved -18.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have changed -15.13%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.48% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -464.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -141.94% from the levels at last check today..

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Geron Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.57%, compared to 8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $60k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $43k and $108k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.50% for the current quarter and -44.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 22.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.28% with a share float percentage of 46.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Geron Corporation having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 30.13 million shares worth more than $47.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.48 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.84 million and represent 8.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 8.89 million shares of worth $14.04 million while later fund manager owns 7.73 million shares of worth $10.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.