Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Must Gain 24.67% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) has seen 1.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $190.52M, closed the last trade at $4.52 per share which meant it gained $1.5 on the day or 49.67% during that session. The FLGC stock price is -32.74% off its 52-week high price of $6.00 and 36.95% above the 52-week low of $2.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 537.32K shares.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Sporting 49.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the FLGC stock price touched $4.52 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Flora Growth Corp. shares have moved -5.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 55.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) have changed 23.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.74% from current levels.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flora Growth Corp. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.