FinVolution Group (FINV) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2021

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.16B, closed the last trade at $7.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.84% during that session. The FINV stock price is -50.07% off its 52-week high price of $10.61 and 77.79% above the 52-week low of $1.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FinVolution Group (FINV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Sporting -0.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the FINV stock price touched $7.07 or saw a rise of 11.96%. Year-to-date, FinVolution Group shares have moved 164.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) have changed -25.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $67.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $58.95 while the price target rests at a high of $74.95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -960.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -733.8% from current levels.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 102.00% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $311.41 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $349.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2020. Year-ago sales stood $223.23 million and $216.11 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.50% for the current quarter and 61.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 66.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -13.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.48%.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is expected to release its next earnings report between August 23 and August 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.17 at a share yield of 2.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.84% with a share float percentage of 45.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FinVolution Group having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. with over 21.86 million shares worth more than $153.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. held 13.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 11.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.04 million and represent 6.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 4.4 million shares of worth $29.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.46 million shares of worth $3.45 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.