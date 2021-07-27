Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 25.58% Rise

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) has a beta value of -0.02 and has seen 80.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.60M, closed the recent trade at $4.32 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 25.58% during that session. The DYAI stock price is -112.73% off its 52-week high price of $9.19 and 27.08% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 232.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) trade information

Sporting 25.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the DYAI stock price touched $4.32 or saw a rise of 22.86%. Year-to-date, Dyadic International Inc. shares have moved -36.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) have changed -2.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.0% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -131.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.89% from the levels at last check today..

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.65% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $550k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $600k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.33 million and $416k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -58.60% for the current quarter and 44.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.40% over the past 5 years.

DYAI Dividends

Dyadic International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 11 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.85% with a share float percentage of 35.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dyadic International Inc. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.31 million shares worth more than $7.18 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 4.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.76 million and represent 4.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 0.82 million shares of worth $4.49 million while later fund manager owns 0.46 million shares of worth $1.74 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.