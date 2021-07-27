Diginex Limited (EQOS) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $217.27M, closed the last trade at $5.60 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 5.66% during that session. The EQOS stock price is -309.82% off its 52-week high price of $22.95 and 12.68% above the 52-week low of $4.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 667.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diginex Limited (EQOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Sporting 5.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the EQOS stock price touched $5.60 or saw a rise of 5.41%. Year-to-date, Diginex Limited shares have moved -65.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) have changed -13.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -341.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -114.29% from current levels.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Diginex Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.49%, compared to 16.40% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.86 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2020.

EQOS Dividends

Diginex Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.56% with a share float percentage of 14.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diginex Limited having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Toroso Investments, LLC with over 2.11 million shares worth more than $23.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Toroso Investments, LLC held 5.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.27 million and represent 2.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.64% shares in the company for having 2.11 million shares of worth $23.1 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $2.54 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.