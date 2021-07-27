Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Estimation And Forecast

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.71M, closed the last trade at $3.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -14.29% during that session. The CYCN stock price is -153.11% off its 52-week high price of $8.96 and 41.24% above the 52-week low of $2.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) trade information

Sporting -14.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the CYCN stock price touched $3.54 or saw a rise of 16.31%. Year-to-date, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 15.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) have changed -10.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.99% from current levels.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 6.63% over the past 6 months.

CYCN Dividends

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.32% with a share float percentage of 82.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Slate Path Capital, LP with over 6.2 million shares worth more than $17.29 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Slate Path Capital, LP held 15.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.61 million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $2.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.84 million shares of worth $1.83 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.