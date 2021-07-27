China Online Education Group (COE) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) has a beta value of -0.81 and has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.43M, closed the last trade at $2.79 per share which meant it lost -$1.01 on the day or -26.58% during that session. The COE stock price is -1005.73% off its 52-week high price of $30.85 and -34.41% below the 52-week low of $3.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 129.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Online Education Group (COE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) trade information

Sporting -26.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the COE stock price touched $2.79 or saw a rise of 61.52%. Year-to-date, China Online Education Group shares have moved -89.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -57.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) have changed -68.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 42940.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $196.99, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $186.81 while the price target rests at a high of $207.18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7325.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6595.7% from current levels.

China Online Education Group (COE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -88.99% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $92.58 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $105.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.30% over the past 5 years.

COE Dividends

China Online Education Group is expected to release its next earnings report between September 06 and September 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.28% with a share float percentage of 99.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Online Education Group having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International, Ltd. with over 3.85 million shares worth more than $78.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International, Ltd. held 29.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SC China Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 2.83 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.57 million and represent 22.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 22700.0 shares of worth $0.46 million while later fund manager owns 10140.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.