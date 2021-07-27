Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) Slumps -2.68%, A Loss For Bears

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.96M, closed the last trade at $1.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.68% during that session. The CHEK stock price is -311.93% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 77.98% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Sporting -2.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the CHEK stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 5.22%. Year-to-date, Check-Cap Ltd. shares have moved 136.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) have changed -33.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -266.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -83.49% from current levels.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Check-Cap Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -162.50%, compared to 18.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.30% and 44.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.30% over the past 5 years.

CHEK Dividends

Check-Cap Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.38% with a share float percentage of 6.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Check-Cap Ltd. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.32 million shares worth more than $0.56 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 5.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 2.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 91492.0 shares of worth $0.16 million while later fund manager owns 58424.0 shares of worth $92894.0 as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.