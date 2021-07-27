Aurora Mobile Limited. (NASDAQ:JG) Forecast To Rise 94.54% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $236.83M, closed the last trade at $2.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.58% during that session. The JG stock price is -384.58% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 38.33% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 877.58K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Sporting -2.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the JG stock price touched $2.27 or saw a rise of 20.91%. Year-to-date, Aurora Mobile Limited shares have moved -36.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) have changed -31.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38.34 while the price target rests at a high of $44.73. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1870.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1588.99% from current levels.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aurora Mobile Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -87.50%, compared to 3.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.10%.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between September 08 and September 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.37% with a share float percentage of 19.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Mobile Limited having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 7.59 million shares worth more than $32.09 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, FIL LTD held 8.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, with the holding of over 6.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.68 million and represent 7.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 0.51 million shares of worth $1.7 million while later fund manager owns 37203.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.