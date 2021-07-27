AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) Shares Have Loss -2.12% Over The Past Month

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 13.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $200.20B, closed the recent trade at $28.32 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 0.48% during that session. The T stock price is -19.63% off its 52-week high price of $33.88 and 6.96% above the 52-week low of $26.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 37.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 43.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AT&T Inc. (T) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.79.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information

Sporting 0.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the T stock price touched $28.32 or saw a rise of 0.25%. Year-to-date, AT&T Inc. shares have moved -2.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have changed -2.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 97.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.02% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -30.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.85% from the levels at last check today.

AT&T Inc. (T) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AT&T Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.63%, compared to 0.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.80% and 1.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.50%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.63 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.71 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -139.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.47%.

T Dividends

AT&T Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 20 and October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.08 at a share yield of 7.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.97%.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.58% with a share float percentage of 52.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AT&T Inc. having a total of 3,170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 561.75 million shares worth more than $17.0 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 492.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.9 billion and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 200.91 million shares of worth $6.08 billion while later fund manager owns 146.04 million shares of worth $4.42 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.