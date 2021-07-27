Asana Inc. (ASAN) investors to reap big returns again

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.35B, closed the recent trade at $66.36 per share which meant it lost -$7.79 on the day or -10.51% during that session. The ASAN stock price is -14.68% off its 52-week high price of $76.10 and 69.0% above the 52-week low of $20.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asana Inc. (ASAN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Sporting -10.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the ASAN stock price touched $66.36 or saw a rise of 12.8%. Year-to-date, Asana Inc. shares have moved 150.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have changed 24.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.25, which means that the shares’ value could drop -22.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -20.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.76% from the levels at last check today.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Asana Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 93.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.34%, compared to 3.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $82.31 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 20 and September 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.22% with a share float percentage of 70.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asana Inc. having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.05 million shares worth more than $144.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 5.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $144.18 million and represent 5.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 2.5 million shares of worth $71.59 million while later fund manager owns 1.94 million shares of worth $55.42 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.