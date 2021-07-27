A Detailed Analysis Of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.06M, closed the last trade at $3.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -5.45% during that session. The EYEG stock price is -162.18% off its 52-week high price of $8.18 and -2.56% below the 52-week low of $3.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45620.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) trade information

Sporting -5.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the EYEG stock price touched $3.12 or saw a rise of 21.01%. Year-to-date, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -36.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) have changed -29.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 3550.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.75 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -380.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -244.55% from current levels.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.12%, compared to 16.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.50% and 4.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22,150.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.50% over the past 5 years.

EYEG Dividends

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.81% with a share float percentage of 58.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 3.35 million shares worth more than $16.67 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 47.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.73 million and represent 2.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.61% shares in the company for having 43540.0 shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 12656.0 shares of worth $63026.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.