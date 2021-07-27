-22.43% Fall Drives GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has a beta value of 2.90 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $266.79M, closed the recent trade at $4.08 per share which meant it lost -$1.18 on the day or -22.43% during that session. The GLOP stock price is -45.34% off its 52-week high price of $5.93 and 48.53% above the 52-week low of $2.10. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) trade information

Sporting -22.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the GLOP stock price touched $4.08 or saw a rise of 24.58%. Year-to-date, GasLog Partners LP shares have moved 93.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) have changed 41.40%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.75, which means that the shares’ value could drop -8.8% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 1.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.47% from the levels at last check today..

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GasLog Partners LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 55.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.60%, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36.80% and 81.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $75.08 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $73.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 136.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.10%.

GLOP Dividends

GasLog Partners LP is expected to release its next earnings report on July 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.01% with a share float percentage of 42.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GasLog Partners LP having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 2.37 million shares worth more than $6.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.65 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.42 million and represent 3.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 1.18 million shares of worth $3.69 million while later fund manager owns 1.18 million shares of worth $3.69 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.