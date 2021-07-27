1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2021

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) has seen 4.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $316.29M, closed the last trade at $2.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.68% during that session. The GOED stock price is -507.88% off its 52-week high price of $17.75 and 39.38% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.30 million shares.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) trade information

Sporting -1.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the GOED stock price touched $2.92 or saw a rise of 10.7%. Year-to-date, 1847 Goedeker Inc. shares have moved -65.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) have changed -28.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -310.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -310.96% from current levels.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.12% over the past 6 months.

GOED Dividends

1847 Goedeker Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.62% with a share float percentage of 26.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1847 Goedeker Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 19130.0 shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Wells Fargo & Company held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 14541.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 10291.0 shares of worth $77182.0 while later fund manager owns 1600.0 shares of worth $13920.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.