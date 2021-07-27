14.42% Gain Drives Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) has a beta value of -5.55 and has seen 4.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.40M, closed the last trade at $6.27 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 14.42% during that session. The AHPI stock price is -90.59% off its 52-week high price of $11.95 and 44.98% above the 52-week low of $3.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.64 million shares.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) trade information

Sporting 14.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/26/21 when the AHPI stock price touched $6.27 or saw a rise of 18.68%. Year-to-date, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares have moved 28.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) have changed 55.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -187.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -187.08% from current levels.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.39% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.10% over the past 5 years.

AHPI Dividends

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.13% with a share float percentage of 8.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allied Healthcare Products Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53862.0 shares worth more than $0.26 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 44400.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 1.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.34% shares in the company for having 53862.0 shares of worth $0.26 million while later fund manager owns 17178.0 shares of worth $81423.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.