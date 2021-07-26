Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.99M, closed the last trade at $2.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -3.78% during that session. The CTIB stock price is -118.34% off its 52-week high price of $5.00 and 43.23% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 822.25K shares.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

Sporting -3.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the CTIB stock price touched $2.29 or saw a rise of 11.24%. Year-to-date, Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares have moved 33.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) have changed 25.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 15490.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -205.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -205.68% from current levels.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.37% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 10.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

CTIB Dividends

Yunhong CTI Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.33% with a share float percentage of 8.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yunhong CTI Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 46060.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.78% of shares outstanding.