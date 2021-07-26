Will Current Price Volatility Hamper NIO Inc. (NIO) Future Potential?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has seen 26.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.49B, closed the recent trade at $44.60 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 1.38% during that session. The NIO stock price is -50.2% off its 52-week high price of $66.99 and 75.54% above the 52-week low of $10.91. The 3-month trading volume is 66.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NIO Inc. (NIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting 1.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the NIO stock price touched $44.60 or saw a rise of 5.87%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc. shares have moved -9.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have changed -3.13%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $381.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $122.83 while the price target rests at a high of $596.13. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1236.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -175.4% from the levels at last check today.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.52%, compared to 27.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.90% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 112.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.28 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.38 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $550.47 million and $696.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 133.30% for the current quarter and 98.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 57.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.15%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.83% with a share float percentage of 36.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Inc. having a total of 857 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 92.02 million shares worth more than $3.59 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 6.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 62.61 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.44 billion and represent 4.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 31.22 million shares of worth $1.43 billion while later fund manager owns 17.18 million shares of worth $684.61 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.