Why Should You Consider Adding Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) To Your Portfolio?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 5.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $169.84B, closed the last trade at $186.85 per share which meant it gained $2.94 on the day or 1.60% during that session. The TXN stock price is -5.74% off its 52-week high price of $197.58 and 32.87% above the 52-week low of $125.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) trade information

Sporting 1.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the TXN stock price touched $186.85 or saw a rise of 3.8%. Year-to-date, Texas Instruments Incorporated shares have moved 13.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have changed 0.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $203.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $155.00 while the price target rests at a high of $240.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -28.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.05% from current levels.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Texas Instruments Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.66%, compared to 26.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.00% and 35.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.10%.

25 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.34 billion for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.58 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.24 billion and $3.43 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.00% for the current quarter and 33.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 14.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

TXN Dividends

Texas Instruments Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between October 18 and October 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.08 at a share yield of 2.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.42%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.98% with a share float percentage of 86.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Texas Instruments Incorporated having a total of 2,508 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 83.39 million shares worth more than $15.76 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 70.97 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.41 billion and represent 7.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 25.94 million shares of worth $4.9 billion while later fund manager owns 18.84 million shares of worth $3.56 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.