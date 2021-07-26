When Is UBS Group AG (UBS) Going To Be Good Investment?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 2.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.15B, closed the last trade at $15.93 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 1.53% during that session. The UBS stock price is -4.08% off its 52-week high price of $16.58 and 36.35% above the 52-week low of $10.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UBS Group AG (UBS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Sporting 1.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the UBS stock price touched $15.93 or saw a rise of 0.19%. Year-to-date, UBS Group AG shares have moved 14.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have changed 2.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.70 while the price target rests at a high of $22.76. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.44% from current levels.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UBS Group AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.68%, compared to 25.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.90%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 54.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.96%.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.37 at a share yield of 2.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.35%.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.03% with a share float percentage of 52.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UBS Group AG having a total of 894 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Norges Bank Investment Management with over 171.14 million shares worth more than $2.42 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Norges Bank Investment Management held 4.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 131.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.04 billion and represent 3.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 74.68 million shares of worth $1.16 billion while later fund manager owns 45.37 million shares of worth $652.89 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.