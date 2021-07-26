When Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) Will Be A Good Investment?

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) has seen 3.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company closed the recent trade at $2.46 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 12.85% during that session. The HVBT stock price is -133.74% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 91.06% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) trade information

Sporting 12.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the HVBT stock price touched $2.46 or saw a rise of 5.02%. Year-to-date, Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares shares have moved 15.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) have changed -6.44%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -62.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -62.6% from the levels at last check today.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.92% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.10% for the industry.

HVBT Dividends

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.46% with a share float percentage of 9.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF with over 12.94 million shares worth more than $48.53 million. As of Apr 29, 2021, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held 3.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fidelity OTC Portfolio, with the holding of over 2.54 million shares as of Apr 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.52 million and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.