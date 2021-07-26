What Are The Chances Of EHang Holdings Limited. (EH) Being A Good Investment?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.53B, closed the recent trade at $26.18 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 1.00% during that session. The EH stock price is -395.8% off its 52-week high price of $129.80 and 71.01% above the 52-week low of $7.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Sporting 1.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the EH stock price touched $26.18 or saw a rise of 14.92%. Year-to-date, EHang Holdings Limited shares have moved 22.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) have changed -35.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $214.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $214.35 while the price target rests at a high of $214.35. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -718.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -718.75% from the levels at last check today.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.42% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 275.90%.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between August 23 and August 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.39% with a share float percentage of 15.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EHang Holdings Limited having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Growth Interface Management Llc with over 1.85 million shares worth more than $68.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Growth Interface Management Llc held 5.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carmignac Gestion, with the holding of over 0.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.62 million and represent 2.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund and Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.51% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $6.26 million while later fund manager owns 99447.0 shares of worth $6.6 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.30% of company’s outstanding stock.